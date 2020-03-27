  • Gold: 1,581.84 5.94
  • Silver: 13.88 -0.09
  • Euro: 1.091 -0.012
  • USDX: 99.802 0.855
  • Oil: 20.2 0.03

COT Silver Report - March 27, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
March 27, 2020 - 3:16pm
Facebook Twitter Forward Print

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

53,077

19,390

10,732

 

64,915

109,595

-8,138

143

-6,023

 

-1,116

-11,083

Traders

83

32

43

 

37

37

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

150,700

Long

Short

21,976

10,983

128,724

139,717

-705

981

-15,982

-15,277

-16,963

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

139

96

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

46,801

18,383

59,409

 

90,450

130,994

-7,257

125

-4,355

 

-1,013

-9,670

Traders

91

40

74

 

41

43

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

221,086

Long

Short

24,427

12,301

196,660

208,786

-551

724

-13,177

-12,625

-13,901

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

160

132

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

  © SilverSeek.com  

 

 

Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

About SilverSeek.com

Article Comments

Sponsored Links

Join the Free Weekly Silver Review!
SilverSeek.com week in review delivered direct to your inbox!

Live SilverSeek Map